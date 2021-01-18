Tiger Shroff Shares His Diet Chart, Talks About His 'heart Break' As He Hosts #AskTiger

Tiger Shroff took some time off on a Monday and hosted a #AskTiger session on Twitter to interact with his fans. From sharing his 'diet chart' to talking about his last films War and Baaghi 3, Tiger answered it all.

"Pizza, ice cream and Vadapav," Tiger answered when he was asked about his diet. When another fan shared collection report of Baaghi 3 premiere on television, Tiger wrote, "I wish we had our full run. Put in everything I had in this one so it does break my heart but that is just the immature kid in me. The show must go on."

"Which Marvel superhero would you like to play on screen," asked another fan and Tiger said, "Spiderman". He also spoke about his character Saurabh in the movie War and confessed that he enjoyed playing the negative character in the film.

Disha Patani grooves to peppy beats of Tiger Shroff's new song 'Casanova'

To be honest with you, i wish we had our full run. Put in everything i had in this one so it does break my ❤️ but that’s just the immature kid in me...the show must go on! https://t.co/oU6osug3pR — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) January 18, 2021

The tough part was as Saurabh not to look star struck by my hero, Khalid was anyway star-struck by Kabir 😄 that was the easy part... @iHrithik #AskTiger https://t.co/BadIH04j3C — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) January 18, 2021

I wont lie, being the bad guy did seem like a little more fun than being the hero...so yea maybe 😊#AskTiger https://t.co/8b2X3HzX47 — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) January 18, 2021

On the work front

Tiger Shroff was last seen in the film Baaghi 3, in which he played the role of Ronnie. He was seen with actors Riteish Deshmukh, Shraddha Kapoor, and Ankita Lokhande in the lead roles. As mentioned in his Instagram story, during the QA round, Tiger Shroff is currently prepping for his role in his upcoming movie Heropanti 2, a sequel to his debut movie. Recently, he asked his fans to ask him a few questions on his Instagram. While answering all the questions, he came across a question about Baaghi 4. The fan wrote, "Baaghi 4 coming soon." [sic]. Tiger replied that the film will be released after the country finishes its battle with Coronavirus.

'Casanova': Tiger Shroff leaves fans stunned with impeccable dancing and chiselled body

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.