Tiger Shroff Shares His Diet Chart, Talks About His 'heart Break' As He Hosts #AskTiger

Tiger Shroff took some time off and hosted a #AskTiger session on Twitter to interact with his fans. Read some of the interesting questions he answered —

Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff took some time off on a Monday and hosted a #AskTiger session on Twitter to interact with his fans. From sharing his 'diet chart' to talking about his last films War and Baaghi 3, Tiger answered it all.

"Pizza, ice cream and Vadapav," Tiger answered when he was asked about his diet. When another fan shared collection report of Baaghi 3 premiere on television, Tiger wrote, "I wish we had our full run. Put in everything I had in this one so it does break my heart but that is just the immature kid in me. The show must go on."

"Which Marvel superhero would you like to play on screen," asked another fan and Tiger said, "Spiderman". He also spoke about his character Saurabh in the movie War and confessed that he enjoyed playing the negative character in the film.

On the work front

Tiger Shroff was last seen in the film Baaghi 3, in which he played the role of Ronnie. He was seen with actors Riteish Deshmukh, Shraddha Kapoor, and Ankita Lokhande in the lead roles. As mentioned in his Instagram story, during the QA round, Tiger Shroff is currently prepping for his role in his upcoming movie Heropanti 2, a sequel to his debut movie. Recently, he asked his fans to ask him a few questions on his Instagram. While answering all the questions, he came across a question about Baaghi 4. The fan wrote, "Baaghi 4 coming soon." [sic]. Tiger replied that the film will be released after the country finishes its battle with Coronavirus.

