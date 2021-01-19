Tiger Shroff Shares Preparation Video Of Song 'Casanova'; Disha Patani Says, 'wow'

Tiger Shroff's second single Casanova hit the Internet a week back and the actor on Tuesday took to his Instagram handle to share a behind the scene footage. Tiger shared a video of him practising for the song with his teacher Suzanne Dmello.

Tiger wrote, "Heres a little sneak into some of the prep I did for #casanova with my amazingly talented singing teacher @suzanne_dmello thank you mam for having patience with a beginner like me." Disha Patani dropped a comment on the video and wrote, "Wow" with fire emojis. Rapper-singer Badshah wrote, "Hardest working in the room" [sic]

The Baaghi 3 star made his singing debut last year with the track Unbelievable, which was composed by Daniel Glavin, Kevin Pabon and Avitesh Shrivastav.

Casanova has been directed by Punit Malhotra and co-produced by Qyuki and Tiger. The song has been composed by Avitesh and choreographed by Paresh.

Tiger Shroff shares his diet chart, talks about his 'heart break' as he hosts #AskTiger

On the work front

Tiger Shroff was last seen in the film Baaghi 3, in which he played the role of Ronnie. He was seen with actors Riteish Deshmukh, Shraddha Kapoor and Ankita Lokhande in the lead roles. As mentioned in his Instagram story, during the QA round, Tiger Shroff is currently prepping for his role in his upcoming movie Heropanti 2, a sequel of his debut movie.

Tiger took to his social media handle on November 5, 2020, as he shared the teaser of his upcoming movie Ganapath. The teaser also disclosed that the movie is to release in 2022, and his voiceover explains that it will be another action-packed performance by the actor. He wrote in the caption, “This one is special for me, and especially for you guys! Presenting #Ganapath - get ready for more action, thrill and entertainment!”.

'Casanova': Tiger Shroff leaves fans stunned with impeccable dancing and chiselled body

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.