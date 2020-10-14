Tiger Shroff Jams To The Beats Of 'Unbelievable' Leaving Fans Mighty Impressed; See Video

Tiger Shroff recently shared a video of himself jamming to the beats of Unbelievable. The ace actor was seen flaunting his groovy moves along with two other dancers. The song Unbelievable is Tiger’s first solo and has been trending ever since it released. Take a look at Tiger Shroff’s moves to the beats of the song Unbelievable.

Tiger Shroff was seen sporting a simple white shirt paired with black pants. However, the actor looked stunning in the attire. The video began with Tiger who was set to groove on the dance floor as he buttoned his shirt. He was accompanied by two other dancers who were seen grooving with the actor. They jammed in coordination to the beats of Unbelievable. Tiger ended the video with a powerful split. Take a look at Tiger Shroff’s Unbelievable song’s dance video below.

Tiger Shroff groves to the beats of Unbelievable

As soon as the video was released, it garnered several reactions from Tiger’s fans and friends alike. Actor Disha Patani was the first one to appreciate Tiger’s dance moves as she commented, “Wowww” with a couple of clapping hand emoticons. Tiger’s fans also went gaga over his moves as they bombarded the post with comments. One of the fans commented, “THE REAL TIGER” while another wrote, “Sir u r my inspiration, my favourite”. Take a look at the fans’ reactions and comments.

Tiger Shroff’s Unbelievable song

Tiger Shroff’s first single titled Unbelievable was helmed by Punit Malhotra and directed by the actor himself. The Student of the Year 2’ star is known for his dance moves, however, in the song Unbelievable, he decided to show off his melodious voice too. Tiger Shroff’s Unbelievable song received a positive response from the audience. It also appeared on the Global Billboard chart. Tiger Shroff shared a screenshot of the chart wherein the song Unbelievable was on the top 6. He expressed his gratitude in a lengthy caption of the post.

Tiger Shroff’s Instagram

With a fan following of around 26.5 million followers, Tiger is quite active on Instagram. The actor often shares work out tips with his followers. Fans appreciate his determination and call him an inspiration. In one of his past Instagram posts, the actor revealed that his biggest competitor is himself. The post inspired many of his followers.

