Tiger Shroff's Adorable Wish For Ananya Panday Winning Hearts

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday turns 22 on October 30, 2020. On her birthday, an adorable wish has come from her first co-star, Tiger Shroff. Ananya and Tiger worked together in the film Student Of The Year 2 which released in the year 2019. The film marked Ananya Panday's debut in Bollywood. Now, on Ananya Panday's birthday, Tiger shared a throwback picture along with a cute wish for the birthday girl. Take a look at the post below:

Tiger Shroff's adorable wish for Ananya Panday

Taking to his Instagram handle, Tiger Shroff shared a throwback photo with Ananya Panday. Along with the image, he wished for Pati Patni Aur Woh actor to have lots of food on her special day. In the throwback photo, one can see Tiger and Ananya caught in the stunning frame while shooting a scene for Student Of The Year 2. The actor is seen donning a yellow top with black tights while her co-star is seen keeping it casual. Sharing the post, he wrote, "eat lotsss offf food todayy! Happy Birthday @ananyapanday." Take a look at the post below:

Ananya Panday was born on October 30, 1998. The actor has graduated from Dhirubhai Ambani International School in the year 2017. She participated in Vanity Fair's Le Bal des débutantes event in Paris in the year 2017. Ananya Panday is the elder daughter of actor Chunky Panday and Bhavana Panday. She is also an elder sister to Rysa. Just like her father, she also wanted to be an actor.

On the work front

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday is planning on having a working birthday with actors Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa as they are currently shooting for Shakun Batra's next in Goa. The actor was last seen in Khaali Peeli with Dhadak fame Ishaan Khatter. The movie was released on an OTT platform and fans loved Ananya's character in it. Apart from Shakun's film, she also has Vijay Deverakonda starrer Fighter in her kitty.

(Image Credits: Tiger Shroff Instagram)

