Tiger Shroff Struggles To Ace His Favourite Stunt Move, Sister Krishna Calls Him 'Weak'

Bollywood actor and fitness enthusiast Tiger Shroff took to his Instagram handle to share a video that shows him struggling to perform his favourite stunt move. Reacting to Shroff not being able to achieve his target, sister Krishna Shroff called him 'Weak'.

"You know your rusty af when you nail your fav move only 1/4 times #needabiggertarget," wrote Tiger. Sikander Kher dropped a comment saying, "Ps: my fav move is the step from chappa chappa charkha chale." [sic] Meanwhile, Himesh Reshmmiya and Rinzing Denzongpa cheered for the actor.

The actor was on a trip to the Maldives over the past few days and has returned to Mumbai, on November 18, 2020. His Instagram feed saw a series of posts by the actor as he enjoyed his island vacation.

On the professional front

Tiger took to his social media handle on November 5, 2020, as he shared the teaser of his upcoming movie Ganapath. The teaser also disclosed that the movie is to release in 2022, and his voiceover explains that it will be another action-packed performance by the actor. He wrote in the caption, “This one is special for me, and especially for you guys! Presenting #Ganapath - get ready for more action, thrill and entertainment!”.

