Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff recently reunited with her family in Mumbai, Maharashtra. She took to social media and shared a selfie with her brother through her official Instagram handle. The siblings are looking adorable, striking a pose for their capture. While Tiger Shroff is flaunting his chiselled muscles in bare-bodied look, his sister has worn a gorgeous off-shoulder top. Here is everything you need to know about Krishna Shroff and Tiger Shroff’s recent picture on the photo-sharing platform.

Krishna Shroff reunites with her 'favvv' Tiger Shroff in Mumbai

Krishna Shroff took to Instagram and shared an adorable selfie with her brother Tiger Shroff through the stories section of her official handle on November 18, 2020, Wednesday. She recently arrived in Mumbai and reunited with her family. Krishna Shroff has opted for a casual look in an off-shoulder top and has opted for a minimal makeup look. She dropped a heart emoticon in the middle of the picture and added the location as Mumbai. Moreover, Shroff captioned her picture with her brother by writing ‘Reunited with my favvv’. Check out Krishna Shroff and Tiger Shroff's photos on Instagram:

Meanwhile, the duo’s mother Ayesha Shroff posted a flipped version of Krishna Shroff's photos from her stories section. She took to Instagram and shared the same picture on her feed through her official handle. The producer captioned it by writing ‘Goonda and Goondi together’ and dropped a series of red heart emoticons in the description. Shroff also tagged her husband Jackie Shroff, children Tiger Shroff and Krishna Shroff’s official handles on the post. Take a look at Krishna Shroff's photos below:

Responses to Ayesha Shroff's post

Within a day, the brother-sister duo’s photo garnered more than 18, 500 likes and over 442 comments on the photo-sharing platform. Numerous fans, followers, and celebs shared their responses to the picture. Meanwhile, Krishna Shroff also commented on her mother’s post for them. She wrote, “Wouldn’t want to be anywhere else in the world. ðŸ˜♥ï¸”. Check out some of the responses to Krishna Shroff and Tiger Shroff’s snap by Ayesha Shroff.

