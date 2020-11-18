Krishna Shroff Slays In Red Bikini, Asks If It Makes Her Look Fat; Netizens React

Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff is gaining immense popularity on social media. She was often spotted on Instagram sharing pictures and videos of her whereabouts. On November 18, Krishna Shroff took to her Instagram handle and shared a boomerang video her sitting by the pool. The celebrity looks stunning in a red exotic bikini suit. Krishna Shroff asked her Instagram followers, "Does red make me look fat?". Take a look at Krishna Shroff's Instagram post.

Krishna Shroff's looks bewitching in red bikini

In this Instagram post, Krishna Shroff posed sitting by a pool wearing a red bikini. She shared a boomerang video, wherein she can be seen holding a glass of juice as she swung her legs in the water. One can also spot Krishna Shroff's bold tattoos in her red bikini. She had no makeup on and her skin looked refreshing and candid. Krishna Shroff kept her hair wet and open, seems like she just had a dip.

Fans go gaga

Several fans and celebrity followers of Krishna Shroff reacted to the latter's post. Personalities like Alan Fenandes, Mozez Singh, Elli AvrRam and many others commented on Krishna Shroff's videos. While Mozez wrote, "Everything makes you look wow â¤ï¸", Alan added, "Nooooooooo". One of Krishna Shroff's fan account commented on the actor's post, "There is no body as special as you are. You are a shining star in my life. ♥ï¸ðŸ’‹ @kishushroff #kishushroff". Another user wrote, "Red makes you look even more FAB!!! ðŸ”¥". Take a look at more fans' reactions on Krishna Shroff's bikini photos.

Image Credits - Krishna Shroff Instagram Comment Section

A few days ago, Krishna Shroff shared a selfie post wearing the same bikini. She posed wearing her adorable smile in this picture. For glam, Krishna Shroff had no-makeup look. She also kept her wavy hair open. Sharing the bikini post on Instagram, Krishna Shroff wrote, "No need to show out here. ðŸ˜ðŸ’ðŸ»‍â™€ï¸". Take a look at Krishna Shroff's Instagram post. Fans went gag over the post, it received more than 40k likes on it.

