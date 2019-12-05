Tiger Shroff's 'sweet' Message To A Little Fan From Germany For THIS Adorable Gesture

Tiger Shroff is one of the most popular stars in Bollywood and is basking in the glory of his last hit film. He has taken the industry by storm since his debut film. He has starred in multiple entertaining films and has garnered praises from fans all over. His recent film War was a huge success and this has got him a fan base overseas as well.

Tiger shroff's 'sweet' message to little fan from Germany who recited a poem on him

Also Read | Tiger Shroff Just 'throwing' Himself Around Is Incredible Throwback, Watch Video

A young fan from Germany recited a poem to Tiger Shroff expressing his love and admiration for the star. In the poem, the child mentions that he loves Tigers fitness and due to which he is motivated to stay healthy as well. The kid also mentioned that someday he would like to become as strong as Tiger Shroff.

Hello Tiger @iTIGERSHROFF Retweeting with lots of love from ur little fan from Germany ..

Your response will make his day !! @AyeshaShroff @bindasbhidu pic.twitter.com/hJRPK4YhGm — SaurabhDevgan (@DevganSaurabh) November 29, 2019

Also Read | Tiger Shroff Shoots Shirtless In Zero Degrees, Mother Says She's "a Die-hard Tigerian"

The video went viral instantly and fellow fans made sure Tiger notices such an adorable message. Within no time Tiger noticed the charming video and retweeted a reply to his young fan. Tiger praised him for his creativity and said that it was a sweet video. He sent his love and appreciation in his way.

Thats so sweet all my love to him!❤️ https://t.co/S607PRzYko — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) November 29, 2019

Also Read | Tiger Shroff: "Not Much Of A Dresser" Says Baaghi Star On His Instagram Story

Tiger as a celebrity has a huge impact on young fans who look up to him. His gymnastic skills and fit lifestyle often motivate the youth into a healthy lifestyle. Tiger uses this to his advantage and promotes this aspect of his life to his fans. His film War is possibly one of the biggest blockbusters of 2019. The film has earned over ₹300 crores and was heavily praised by fans and critics alike.

Also Read | Tiger Shroff's Mother Ayesha Writes, "Look After My Son Serbia"; Jackie Shroff Reacts

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.