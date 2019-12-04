Tiger Shroff Shoots Shirtless In Zero Degrees, Mother Says She's "a Die-hard Tigerian"

The sets of Tiger Shroff’s upcoming film Baaghi 3 was visited by the actor’s mother, Ayesha Shroff. The crew of Baaghi 3 is currently shooting in Serbia. Ayesha Shroff recently posted a picture with Tiger Shroff from the sets, on her official Instagram handle.

Tiger Shroff’s mom visits the sets of Baaghi 3

Ayesha Shroff posted a picture from Serbia on her social media handle. In the picture posted, Ayesha Shroff can be seen in proper winter clothes. She can be seen wearing a pair of earmuffs and a thick brown jacket. On the other hand, Tiger Shroff can be seen standing with just a blanket wrapped around his body. In the caption, Ayesha Shroff can be seen appreciating Tiger Shroff for pulling off the bare-body look amidst such a cold surrounding. She has mentioned that the temperature there is zero degrees. She has appreciated him for his dedication, discipline, hard work, will power, and perfection. She has also called herself “a true Tigerian”. She can also be seen praising the whole crew of Bhaagi 3 for their efforts to shoot in such extreme climatic conditions. Tiger Shroff is widely being appreciated by his fans in the comments section. Have a look at the post and the reactions to it here.

About Baaghi 3

Baaghi 3 is a highly anticipated action-drama film starring Tiger Shroff in the lead role. The film has been written by Anand Shankar and directed by Ahmed Khan. The film stars actors like Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, and Ankita Lokhande in pivotal roles. There are high expectations from the film as the previous parts of the franchise were received well by the audience. According to the reports by a leading daily, the film will have a dash of humour which will be filled in by Riteish Deshmukh’s character. Baaghi 3 is expected to hit the theatres on March 6, 2020.

