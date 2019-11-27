Tiger Shroff Just 'throwing' Himself Around Is Incredible Throwback, Watch Video

Tiger Shroff had earned the tag ‘A Flying Jatt’ after he had featured in the superhero movie a few years ago. However, there is no denying that the actor does love to ‘fly.’ Considered among the fittest and most agile actors in the country, the Baaghi star’s stunt videos where he displays some of this ‘flying’ capabilities often go viral. The 29-year-old gave his fans another delightful visual of some of his extraordinary physical capabilities with an air flip.

Dressed in a grey sleeveless T-shirt and black track pants, Tiger Shroff performed an unbelievable air flip, in a video he posted on his Instagram stories. The actor confidently stretches himself to takes a turning jump, before completing three turns in the air and landing on his feet on the mat. Even with the impact of the turns, the Heropanti star showcased brilliant control, as he stretched his arms, to avoid losing his balance.Tiger Shroff showed his humility too, not making a big deal out of it, captioning the post, “Throwback to throwing myself around.”

This is not the first time that Tiger Shroff has showcased his incredible skills in the air. A video of him similarly landing on the ground from a considerable height with an air flip, from the sets of War had also gone viral. Watch the video here.

Tiger Shroff is currently shooting for Baaghi 3 in Serbia. The actor has been pushing himself with some intense workout videos. Not just that, he has also been raising the style quotient with some candid pictures from the sets. And at the same time, he also relaxes a bit in betweem, but even there he shows his athletic skills, like he recently displayed in a video playing basketball.

Tiger is currently riding high on the success of War. The movie that brought him with his mentor Hrithik Roshan for the first time is the highest-grossing film of this year. The action drama, directed by Siddharth Anand, entered the Rs 300-crore club and also the entered the Top 10 Hindi film grossers of all time. After Baaghi 3, he will reunite with Siddharth Anand again for Rambo remake.

