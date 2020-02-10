Tiger Shroff Thanks His Fans For The Overwhelming Response On The Trailer Of 'Baaghi 3'

Tiger Shroff is making headlines because of his upcoming film Baaghi 3. The film is the third instalment of the Baaghi franchise. Baaghi and Baaghi 2 were very well received by the audience and critics. The film's trailer has already created a lot of buzz around itself right after the makers dropped the trailer of the film.

The trailer of Baaghi 3 has received over a million views in less than 72 hours. Tiger Shroff was overwhelmed with this response and took to his social media account to thank his fans for all the love.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, the trailer of the movie is said to be better than the other Baaghi movies. The trailer has set super high expectations for the audience. Tiger Shroff expressed his gratitude towards his fans and his followers on social media.

On February 10, Tiger Shroff shared the poster of the film and thanked his audience for 100 Million plus views on the trailer of Baaghi 3. Tiger captioned the video as "Blessed to have your love. Thank you, everyone, for appreciating our small effort❤🙏love always".

Check out the post here

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan Reveals THIS Is The One Common Quality That All Of Her Co-actors Have

Also Read: Cardi B Gets Trolled By Netizens For Her Appearance At Grammys 2020

Earlier when the trailer of Baaghi 3 crossed 59 million views in just 24 hours, Tiger shared a post thanking all his fans for their love and support. The video had many power-packed action scenes from the film. Check out the video below.

In Baaghi 3, Tiger Shroff will be seen essaying the role of Ronnie. The film also features Shraddha Kapoor who is playing the role of Ronnie's love interest. Baaghi 3 will also be featuring Riteish Deshmukh who will be seen playing the role of Ronnie's brother. Bankrolled by Nadiadwala grandsons, Baaghi 3 is slated to release on March 6, 2020.

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar Starrer 'Durgavati' Will Also Feature Mahie Gill In A Pivotal Role

Also Read: Disha Patani Shares Her Experience Of Working With Salman Khan For The Second Time

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.