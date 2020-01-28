Cardi B Gets Trolled By Netizens For Her Appearance At Grammys 2020

American rapper Cardi B has recently grabbed everyone's attention with her look for the 2020 Grammys. Cardi B was rumoured to have gone under plastic surgery recently. As soon as the rapper shared the pictures on her social media, netizens started flooding the pictures with comments. Many even claimed that she resembled her rival Nicky Minaj.

Before that, on the occasion of pre-Grammy gala on Saturday night, people were able to notice a change in her physical features. Many also claimed that Cardi B had procedures performed on her face that included fillers and also a nose job. Cardi B's new look did not go too well with the netizens and she got badly trolled for it.

A user also commented about her looks being similar to that of Minaj in the comment "This is really mysterious why would Cardi go out to get her arch enemy's face put on hers? This is disturbing. I guess imitation really is the sincerest form of flattery."

Another user comment stating, "Look at the nose contour and tip refinement 2019. Her bridge is naturally scooped out. It looks like fillers were added so that’s not as harsh it looks like her cheeks and jaw were also softened up. She looks like she was eating some good cakes and pies for a few weeks,” the troll said. Another commented, “Her nose looks wider than usual now.”

