Tiger Shroff To Shift In A Lavish 8-bedroom Home With Family In April?

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has reportedly brought a luxurious 3-bedroom flat which is located in Khar, Mumbai. The Student Of The Year 2 actor will shift to his new pad in the month of April. According to media reports, he will be shifting to his new home along with his parents. Reportedly, Tiger's mother Ayesha Shroff will be overlooking all the decoration and the setting up of the place which will also consist of a plush gym, considering Tiger Shroff to be a huge fitness freak. According to media reports, Tiger has been house-hunting for a while and was very pleased when he zeroed down on this place.

Tiger's new home will be designed by John Abraham's interior designer Alan

Tiger decided to buy the house earlier this month and reportedly his family is also pleased with his choice. Tiger will reportedly rope in John Abraham's interior designer Alan to do the interiors for the house. The Baaghi actor was extremely impressed by his work. Tiger wants his new home to be minimalistic yet contemporary and wants to pay special attention to the gym. Tiger's mother too will be helping considerably to set up the new home. Tiger was last seen in War opposite Hrithik Roshan. It was helmed by Sidharth Anand.

Tiger will soon be seen in the film Baaghi 3

The film also proved to be a blockbuster at the box office. He is now gearing up for the third installment of his film Baaghi. Tiger's last film War went on to mass ₹ 300 crores at the box office reportedly becoming one of the highest-grossing films of this year. Tiger recently spoke about the film's success to a publication. He said that the movie's success is a collective effort from the entire team and that he is extremely pleased that the movie managed to do so well. He thanked all his fans along with the fans of Hrithik for giving so much love to the film. Tiger's upcoming film Baaghi 3 will be directed by Ahmed Khan who had also directed the film Baaghi 2. The film will also star Shraddha Kapoor as the main female lead.

