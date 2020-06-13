Tiger Shroff Wishes Disha Patani With Goofy B'day Video; Check Out Latter's Response

Recently, actor Tiger Shroff took to his Instagram handle to wish his alleged girlfriend Disha Patani, as she celebrates her 28th birthday today. Tiger Shroff shared a video, which features Disha Patani dancing to a song playing in the background. Take a look at the post shared:

As seen in the video, Disha Patani can be seen donning a white crop-top. Keeping her hair behind, Disha went sported minimal makeup. With the video shared, Tiger Shroff wrote: “3 waffles and 3 pancakes later ðŸ˜‚...happy birthday rockstarâ¤ï¸”. As soon as the video was posted, Disha chimed in the comment section and thanked Tiger for the wishes. The actor wrote: “Youuuuu ðŸ˜–ðŸ˜–ðŸ˜…ðŸ˜…ðŸ¤ªðŸ¤ªâ¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ðŸ¤“ thank you superstar” Take a look:

This comes after Tiger's Shroff's mother, Ayesha Shroff posted a picture with Disha Patani, wishing the actor on her birthday. As seen in the picture shared, Ayesha Shroff and Disha Patani can be seen posing together as they flash a big smile for the camera. With the picture shared, Ayesha Shroff wrote: "Happiest birthday deeeeeshu!!!ðŸŒ¸ðŸŒ¸ðŸŒ¸ðŸŒ¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ @dishapatani". Take a look:

Tiger and Disha on professional front

Tiger was last seen in Baaghi 3. The movie is the third installment of the hit franchise, Baaghi, which revolves around the life of a martial arts student who seeks revenge after the murder of his master. Starring Tiger, Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor in the leading roles, Baaghi 3 is the third onscreen association of Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger. Helmed by Ahmad Khan, Baaghi 3 hit the theatres on March 11, 2020. Bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film also stars Ankita Lokhande and Vijay Verma in prominent roles.

The actor was seen in War with Hrithik Roshan, which went on to become one of the most successful films in 2019. In War, Tiger Shroff plays a protégé to Hrithik Roshan and the story of the action-drama revolves around the life of a secret agent, 'Kabir' who raises questions on the nation’s security. The much-loved action entertainer delivers an action-packed story with jaw-dropping stunt sequences.

Meanwhile, Disha Patani is all set to grace the big screen with the upcoming film, KTina. Directed by Ashima Chibber, the movie is all set to hit the theatres in 2020. The actor will also be seen sharing screen space with Salman Khan in the much-anticipated film, Radhe. Directed by Prabhu Deva, the action-entertainer also stars Chunkey Panday in a prominent role. Reportedly, the movie is a sequel to the hit film, Wanted.

(Image credits: Tiger Shroff Instagram)

