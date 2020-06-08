Tiger Shroff Posts Unseen Video Of His Stunt That Could Have Gone Dangerously Wrong, Watch

Tiger Shroff is one of the biggest daredevils in Bollywood. The actor is known for his amazing and thrilling stunts that he has done in many of his films. His films are often thrilling and engaging due to his varied stunts and action sequences. However, often, actors come close to disastrous situations which could cause them harm. Such an incident almost happened with Tiger Shroff during one of his shootings.

Tiger Shroff's stunt that could have gone dangerously wrong, watch

Tiger Shroff recently released a video on his Instagram stories section in which he can be seen taking a huge leap from an elevation. The shot presumably was set so that Tiger lands on the safety cushion. However, Tiger prepares for his jump, holds for a while and takes a big leap. While he takes the leap, Tiger does a mid-air flip, and lands on his feet. However due to the momentum, within a few moments, he trips and misses falling off. The safety cushion too was kept on an elevated platform, else the fall from there would have caused serious damage.

However, the crew members and Tiger's friends were around him during this whole scene and rushed the moment they saw him trip. They held him up straight and helped him regain his balance. Once he stood on his feet, the boys stayed a while with him. Tiger originally made the post to wish his friend who was present there to save him that day. In the caption of the video, Tiger Shroff clearly mentions that he is thankful to him for always saving him during such mishaps or rare occurrences when stunts fail.

Tiger previously also shared a picture of the man with whom he could be seen posing underwater. Prior to that, Tiger uploaded a video in which he could be seen performing various stunts in a properly controlled and safe environment. The actor could be seen doing all sorts of acrobatic stunts and flips. Fans simply marvelled at his dedication in the comments and were all praise for his incredible style. Tiger Shroff, however, mentioned that the video is a throwback and he actually misses going out and doing such stunts.

