Arjun Kapoor Shares Goofy Pictures With Dog Madmax, Tiger Shroff Reacts; Pics Inside

Arjun Kapoor recently uploaded a series of pictures with his pet dog, Madmax. As soon as the pictures went up, Tiger Shroff was among the first to comment on the picture and express how cute he thought the two looked. Apart from Tiger Shroff, the pictures of Arjun Kapoor and his dog are being adored by his numerous fans as well.

Arjun Kapoor's recent Instagram picture with Madmax

Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram account where he uploaded a video and a series of pictures with his dog. In the Instagram post, Arjun Kapoor’s dog can be seen trying to lick the actor and express its love for him. Apart from the video, Arjun Kapoor can be seen posing for the camera and trying to get a decent click with his dog, but to his disappointment, Madmax did not pose well for any picture and therefore, the actor could not get one decent picture with him.

Arjun Kapoor captioned the post saying,

“Mad max & me !!!

Max-ed out this Sunday with all the love...

PS: not one decent photo was taken ðŸ¤¦ðŸ½‍â™‚ï¸ (Swipe Right) (sic).”

Check out the post below.

Read Also | Arjun Kapoor's Philanthropic Works That You Need To Know About

Tiger Shroff's comment on Arjun's post

Ever Since the lockdown, Bollywood celebrities have been interacting with each other on social media a lot more than usual. Tiger Shroff, a dog lover himself, could not hold himself back and was among the first to leave a comment on Arjun Kapoor’s post. The actor commented, “So Cutee” on Arjun Kapoor’s post. Check out the comment below.

Apart from Tiger Shroff, many other fans and celebrities commented on Arjun Kapoor’s post with Madmax. While some fans commented on how adorable the dog looked, others showered Arjun Kapoor with their love. Check them out below.

Read Also | Deepika Padukone's Unseen Pic With Arjun Kapoor And Ranveer Singh; Check Out

Arjun Kapoor's older posts with Madmax

Arjun Kapoor has been very active on social media during the lockdown. He was often seen posting pictures with his dog and keeping his fans entertained during these tough times. Check out some of the older posts below.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Panipat which was directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. He will be seen next in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar which is helmed by Dibakar Banerjee. Arjun Kapoor will star opposite Parineeti Chopra in the film.

On the other hand, Tiger Shroff was last seen in action thriller film Baaghi 3, which was a super hit at the box office. He shared the screen with Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh. The film was directed by Ahmed Khan and was the third instalment in the Baaghi series.

Read Also | Arjun Kapoor Praises Sushmita Sen’s 'Aarya' Trailer; Check Out

Read Also | Arjun Kapoor Reveals That He Tries To Find Faults In Himself; Says 'I Judge Myself A Lot'

Image Credits: Arjun Kapoor Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.