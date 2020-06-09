Tiger Shroff Has Surprise Planned For Fans In July; Siddhant Chaturvedi Cannot Wait

Tiger Shroff is hands down one of the few Bollywood superstars of contemporary times who are widely known for their mesmerising dance moves and power-packed stunts and action sequences. Every time the Baaghi 3 actor drops a dance video on his social media handle or features in a music video, it soon goes viral, leaving the audience astonished with his stunning dance moves. Now, Shroff has yet another surprise for his fans which he will be releasing next month.

Tiger Shroff has a surprise for fans

Ever since the COVID-19 lockdown has been imposed, Tiger Shroff has managed to keep his fans entertained with several home workout videos and most importantly, a couple of mindblowing dance videos. Not so long ago, the Heropanti actor had released a track titled I Am Disco Dancer 2.0 which was loved by the masses.

Now, today, Shroff took to social media to make a special announcement by sharing a glimpse of his surprise for fans which will release next month, i.e. July 2020. The War actor shared a photograph wherein he is seen nailing a dance move, flaunting his enviable chiselled body with a pair of cool shades on. However, along with sharing the photograph, Tiger Shroff hinted at yet another exciting project as he captioned the post writing, "Dropping something special this July".

Check out the post below:

Soon after Tiger shared this post, a lot of fans could not hold back from expressing their excitement regarding his upcoming project in the comment section of the post. Not just fans, but several celebrities including Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sikander Kher, and Eban Hyams to name a few also commented on the post expressing their excitement. While Sikandar commented writing, "Fire", the Siddhant wrote, "Ane do Ane Do". Check out their comments below:

Meanwhile, on the career front, Tiger Shroff is currently basking in the success of the third installment of his super hit action film series Baaghi, titled Baaghi 3. Alongside Shroff, the film also starred Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead roles. However, Tiger Shroff will next be seen in the sequel of his debut film titled Heropanti 2. The film is helmed by the Baaghi 3 director Ahmed Khan while it will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

