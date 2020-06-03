Tiger Shroff Participates In The #BlackoutTuesday Movement; Adds Personal Touch Of Support

As we speak, artists around the world are participating in the Blackout Tuesday campaign. Numerous celebrities and the general public from around the world took their social media accounts and posted a blank square in order to raise awareness between people about the Black Lives Matter movement. Indian artists ranging from Mahesh Babu to Neha Dhupia also took up the initiative and showed support towards the movement. Artists were asked to share a photo I thof a blank square on their feed along with #BlackoutTuesday and amid this, actor Tiger Shroff had his own unique spin to participate for the cause. Check it out below -

Tiger Shroff's Blackout Tuesday post

Tiger Shroff did not post the Blackout Tuesday on his Instagram feed but chose to do so on his stories. The actor shared a blank Instagram story to show support to the cause but put his own spin to it as he also posted a series of bicep flexing emoji. Tiger posted five bicep flexing emojis of different skin tones, sending a message of racial equality in a subtle manner along with his post. This won't be the first time the actor has voiced his thoughts about the ongoing racial tensions in the USA.

As the news of the murder of George Floyd hit mainstream media, protests around the USA against police brutality started taking place in full force. George Floyd's murder became the trigger for protests for justice for him and his family, as well as against police brutality and a renewal for Black Lives Matter. Actor Tiger Shroff was previously vocal about this incident too when he posted a photo of George Floyd's last words on his Instagram story. Check it out below -

Tiger Shroff had previously George Floyd's last words on his Instagram stories as a tribute to the African-American man who was brutally murdered in Minneapolis, USA. In his last words, George Floyd had expressed that he could not breathe and was in a lot of pain. The video of Floyd's murder by a police officer ignited various riots which have now taken place in each state of America. Along with various other countries taking part in the protests like France, London, Germany, Denmark, Italy, Brazil and Mexico.

