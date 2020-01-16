Tiger Shroff To Fight Three Antagonists In The Third Installment Of Baaghi?

After a power-packed performance in the action-thriller War, Tiger Shroff is all set to stun his fans for yet another time with the third sequel of his much-awaited martial arts film Baaghi 3. There are several reports making rounds on the internet about the highly-anticipated action drama, but one particular report has excited Tiger Shroff's fans the most.

Tiger Shroff to fight multiple villains in Baaghi 3?

According to a report by a leading daily, Tiger Shroff will be combating not one, not two, but three antagonists in the third installment of Baaghi. The media report also suggests that the makers of Baaghi 3 have roped in an Israeli actor named Jameel Khoury, whose performance was lauded by the audiences in the Leonardo DiCaprio and Russell Crowe-starrer Body of Lies which was an action thriller too. If the reports are to be believed, Khoury will be playing the lead antagonist in Baaghi 3.

Tiger Shroff's movies are known for being a powerhouse of action scenes, and it would be safe to say that with Baaghi 3, the makers are taking it a notch higher by introducing three villains in the film. Tiger's fans can expect to experience thee times the action from what they have already seen in his previous movies.

Reportedly, the director Ahmed Khan and producer Sajid Nadiadwala were quite impressed by Jameel Khoury's body of works, especially his Israeli series Fauda, which led to them roping in Khoury as the main antagonist in the film.

Apart from Jameel, the stunt artist-turned-actor Ivan Kostadinov and Raazi famed Jaideep Ahlawat will be seen playing negative roles in the film. However, Baaghi 3's lead cast comprises Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh.

