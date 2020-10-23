Tiger Shroff Tries Teaching Dance Steps To 'little Guest', Ends Up Following His Lead

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff shared a series of videos teaching a kid the hook step of his War song, Jai Jai Shiv Shankar, at his dance class. While the little boy does not budge from his place, the Student of the Year star attempts to teach the kid in his particular style. The hilarious video also features Tiger Shroff copying the child’s funny steps and acing them. Here are further details about the actor’s experience with the little guest at his dance class. Check out:

Tiger Shroff attempts teaching Jai Jai Shiv Shankar hook step

Tiger Shroff took to Instagram and shared a series of hilarious clips through his official handle on October 23, 2020, Friday. He posted videos of himself teaching a ‘little guest’ the hook step of Jai Jai Shiv Shankar song from the action-thriller War movie. The actor holds the boy’s arms and tries assisting him with the dance while observing themselves in the mirror. However, he starts getting distracted, for which Tiger Shroff captioned ‘not doing a very good job at teaching’.

Tiger Shroff’s dance-teaching takes a hilarious twist after a while. The little guest does his carefree steps, making the actor follow his lead. Meanwhile, everybody enjoys their fun session with cheerful laughter. Shroff waves his hands and does butterfly steps and copies everything that the child does. The duo’s video went viral in no time, as various pages started to share it on different social media platforms. Check out how Tiger Shroff ended up learning a few dance steps instead of teaching the kid.

Tiger teaching his little fan the hookstep to his fav song 😁

Then kid teaching Tiger 😄😜

This video is so adorable 😍😍❤️❤️

Every kid s fav @iTIGERSHROFF 😊❤️

Most down to earth superstar 💖#TigerShroff #Inspiration @AyeshaShroff @TeamTIGERSHROFF pic.twitter.com/cIWLydpjRv — Tiger Fan Bhargav (@BhargavTiger) October 22, 2020

Response to Tiger Shroff's fun videos

As one of Tiger Shroff’s fan page shared the compilation of videos on its Twitter handle, numerous followers and admirers of the actor dropped their response to the post. Many among them wrote how cute and adorable they looked. On the other hand, several people shared emoticons such as hearts, heart-eyed smileys, sparkles, kisses, hugs, and laughter faces, to name a few. Check out some of the responses to Tiger Shroff’s video below:

Cute ☺️ — Divyam Chanda (@ChandaDivyam) October 22, 2020

So sweet 😍😍😍😍❤❤❤❤❤💖💖💖💖😘😘😘😘❤❤❤❤❤❤❤

We love you @iTIGERSHROFF Sir 😊😊❤❤😘😘 — Tigerian Munna (@Madaboutdance2) October 23, 2020

