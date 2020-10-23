Tiger Shroff's 'blind Eyes' Webster Front Kick Stuns Disha Patani, Actress Says 'woww'

Actor Tiger Shroff recently posted a fun snippet of his workout routine. As soon as the actor shared the post, his fans went berserk and flooded the post with comments and several reactions. Tiger Shroff's recent video shows the actor doing a webster front kick. However, what is more interesting in the video is he doing it with a blindfold. Take a look at Tiger Shroff’s Instagram post.

ALSO READ: Tiger Shroff Executes Flying Kick, Tara Sutaria Says 'Ready For Your Bolshoi Ballet Debut'

Tiger Shroff's Instagram video

In the video shared, the actor can be seen in an all-black avatar. Tiger is seen donning black track pants, which he paired up with a loose t-shirt. His video has received more than 283k likes and 2353 comments in less than 2 hours. Sharing the post, he wrote, "Beginners luck or x ray vision? You guys decide" (sic), along with the monkey sign. Take a look at his post below:

Fans reacting to Tiger Shroff's Instagram post

As soon as the post was uploaded, fans went berserk over his talent. One of his fans wrote, "Mind blowing bhaiya". The other wrote, "Super". Many others simply posted heart, fire, and clapping emojis on Tiger Shroff's video post. Take a look at the reactions and comments on Tiger Shroff’s Instagram post.

ALSO READ: Tiger Shroff Jams To The Beats Of 'Unbelievable' Leaving Fans Mighty Impressed; See Video

A look at Tiger Shroff's videos

A day ago, Tiger Shroff posted a snippet of his workout routine. The actor was seen flaunting his perfectly sculpted body while doing his regular workout. The Baaghi 2 actor was seen doing pull-ups. The actor captioned the post with a gorilla emoticon, which only means that he is unleashing his gorilla mode. Take a look at his Instagram post below:

Besides this, in his previous Instagram posts, Tiger Shroff revealed who his biggest competitor is. The actor posted a video clip that featured three versions of himself and was seen fighting with himself in the video. Hence, he revealed that his biggest competitor is himself. As soon as the video was up, fans poured in their love and appreciation. Take a look at Tiger Shroff’s Instagram post:

What's next for the actor?

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger Shroff last graced the silver screen with Ahmed Khan's directorial, Baaghi 3. He was seen alongside Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead role. Besides this, he will be seen next seen in the upcoming flick, Heropanti 2.

(Image Credits: Tiger Shroff Instagram)

ALSO READ: Tiger Shroff Tries Teaching Dance Steps To 'little Guest', Ends Up Following His Lead

ALSO READ: Tiger Shroff Unleashes 'gorilla Mode'; Fans React As They Hail 'Tiger Zindabaad'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.