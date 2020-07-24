Tiger Shroff's Sister Krishna Shroff Shares Series Of Stunning Pics, Fans In Awe Of Her

Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff is known to be quite active on social media. She recently shared a series of photos that have garnered the attention of several Bollywood actors, who are all praises for Shroff. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Krishna Shroff shares stunning photos

On July 23, 2020, Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff took to her official social media handle and posted a series of photos that feature herself. These were close-up shots that only covered her face. In the photo post, fans can see that the actor is wearing a pair of earrings. In the caption, Shroff tagged Street Style Bombay and credited it for the photo. Here is the photo post by Krishna Shroff:

Fans flooded the comment section with hearts and praises. Several celebrities took to their social media handles to comment on this photo. These Bollywood celebrities included acclaimed actors like Disha Patani, Prateik Babbar, Esha Gupta, Elli Avrram, and others. A fan by the handle Shilpibirla said, "You are always a stunner ðŸ§¡ðŸ¦‹ðŸŒ¸â¤". Actor Ananya Panday wrote," Da**nnn." Athiya Shetty also commented on the photo saying, "most stunning".

Krishna Shroff is the younger sister of actor Tiger Shroff. She is three years younger than the War movie star. She was born in January 1993. Shroff is one of the most active social media users. She has over 245 posts and 659 thousand followers on Instagram. She is the co-founder of Matrix Fight Night, also known as MFN, a Mixed Martial Arts Organisation. The actor reportedly said that MFN came into being when they felt the need to introduce Indian fighters with better facilities and conditions so that they can grow exponentially. She also said that MMA Matrix will also help people to rise to great heights.

