Urvashi Rautela On Nepotism Debate: 'Outsiders Should Be Provided With Good Scripts'

Recently, Miss India Universe 2009 and actor Urvashi Rautela shared her piece of mind on the on-going debate of insider-outsider and treatment of star kids in Bollywood. In an interview with a news portal, Urvashi asserted that she does agree that Bollywood is challenging for the people who come from outside. Urvashi said that the outsiders should be provided with good scripts and big actors equalling to what the insiders get to justify the game.

Urvashi Rautela on nepotism in Bollywood debate

When asked to comment on nepotism in Bollywood, the 26-year old actor said that whatever she wants to say, people already know and are talking about it. In her conversation, she also revealed that YRF production banner film Ishaqzaade was first offered to her opposite Arjun Kapoor. But, she turned down the project to concentrate on her beauty pageant. Further, she mentioned about her debut film, Singh Saab the Great. The actor said it just fell on her lap. She concluded saying that winning beauty pageants helped her a lot to get opportunities.

The debate of nepotism in Bollywood sparked online after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who died by suicide on June 14. Many actors such as Kangana Ranaut and Shekhar Suman, among many others, also opened up about their struggles of being an outsider. Meanwhile, star kids such as Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Soman Kapoor Ahuja were trolled online.

Urvashi talks about Virgin Bhanupriya

As her conversation moved ahead, the Pagalpanti actor was asked to elaborate a comment from her previous interview, that her talent is not exploited yet. To explain the same, she said that she does her own action stunts. Rautela also mentioned that she is a trained classical dancer. But considering her upcoming film, Virgin Bhanupriya, she called it a different film and said that there was no scope to perform stunts.

Talking about the upcoming flick Virgin Bhanupriya, the Hindi comedy is helmed by Ajay Lohan and is being produced by Shreyans Mahendra Dhariwal. The film will also feature Gautam Gulati, Archana Puran Singh, Delnaaz Irani, Rajiv Gupta and Brijendra Kala, Niki Aneja Walia and Rumana Molla in pivotal roles. The movie released on the OTT platform Zee 5 on July 16, 2020.

