Tiger Shroff’s Mom Ayesha Shroff Shares A Video Of The 'loves Of Her Life' Amid Lockdown

Ayesha Shroff seemingly has a knack for entertaining her fans on social media platforms, as the producer keeps fans updated with pictures, videos and funny comments on her children’s posts on the digital platform. Recently, the star mom took to her social media handle to share a warm boomerang video of her children, showering love and blessings on them. Here are the details.

As seen in the video shared by Ayesha Shroff, Krishna Shroff and Tiger Shroff can be seen enjoying the sunset by the beach, from their apartment. In the video shared, Ayesha Shroff can be seen letting her locks flow with the air, donning a wearing a sleeveless bralette. Tiger Shroff, on the other hand, can be seen sporting a dense beard in the video. As seen in the video shared, Tiger Shroff is in a pink sleeveless hoodie. With the video shared, Ayesha Shroff wrote "The loves of my life❤️God bless you my babies❤️❤️❤️❤️ @apnabhidu @tigerjackieshroff @kishushroff". Take a look at the video shared by Ayesha Shroff:

Tiger Shroff's last outing

Starring Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor in the leading roles, Baaghi 3 is the third instalment of the hit film, Baaghi. Helmed by Ahmad Khan, Baaghi 3 hit the theatres on March 6, 2020. The film also stars Ankita Lokhande and Vijay Verma in prominent roles. However, the film tanked at the box office.

What's next for Tiger?

Tiger, who was appreciated for his performance in War , also has Rambo in his pocket. Directed by Sidharth Anand, the film is a remake of the hit Hollywood boxer series, The Rambo, which stars Sylvester Stallone in the leading roles. The film is expected to hit the theatres in 2020.

