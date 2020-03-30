Disha Patani Shares Cute Pics With Tiger Shroff From 'Baaghi 2' As The Film Clocks 2 Years

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff's movie Baaghi 2 clocked two years on March 28. Reminiscing the beautiful days, Disha Patani took to her Instagram on Tuesday morning to share cute stills with Tiger Shroff from the movie. She also shared some pictures on her Instagram story.

Two years of Baaghi 2

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff shared screen space in the 2018 movie Baaghi 2 which was reported to be a great success at the Box Office. The duo's chemistry was much-loved by fans and also received a trial of praises from the critics alike. Moreover, their soothing numbers from the movie also received a thumbs up from the audience. As the film clocks two years, Disha Patani took to her social media handle to share cute stills with co-star Tiger Shroff.

Disha Patani on her Instagram story has shared a slew of cute pictures with Tiger Shroff which has taken the internet by storm. Here, the duo is seen having some fun time amid shooting. Both Disha and Tiger are seen laughing their hearts out.

The Malang actor then shared a collage of different photographs with Tiger Shroff from the sets again. In one of the photos, the Heropanti actor is seen planting a kiss on Disha's cheeks. Take a look.

Lastly, Disha Patani also shared a picture of her character Neha from Baaghi 2. With a cute hairband, Disha looks absolutely gorgeous. She has captioned the photo saying, "Neha" followed by flowers.

Baaghi 2 box office collections

As per Taran Adarsh's tweet, Baaghi 2 amassed a stupendous amount at the Box Office. The movie managed to collect Rs 243.37 crore worldwide. The duo's crackling chemistry is still fresh in the hearts of fans.



#Baaghi2 has fared very well Overseas... Total after Weekend 3: $ 6.7 million [₹ 43.82 cr].#Baaghi2 Worldwide biz at a glance...

Note: GrossBO after Weekend 3

India: ₹ 199.55 cr

Overseas: ₹ 43.82 cr

Worldwide GrossBO: ₹ 243.37 cr — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 16, 2018

