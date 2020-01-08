Tiger Shroff's Mother Ayesha Praises Disha Patani's Look In 'Malang'

Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur have been in the news for their upcoming project Malang. The trailer of their much-awaited film of 2020 was launched a few days back and it took the internet by storm. The sizzling hot chemistry of the duo is the major highlight of the trailer and it has left all the fans excited to watch the film. Soon after the trailer released, fans and Bollywood celebrities started pouring in love and praise on social media and could not stop gushing over the fresh pair.

Between all the love and praises the lead actor of the movie received, Disha also received a compliment from a very special person. Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha Shroff commented on Disha's post which grabbed the attention of the netizens. She posted a comment below the trailer of the movie and complimented Disha's look in the trailer.

Soon after Ayesha dropped her compliment in the Disha's comment box, the Bharat actor, in no time responded back immediately to her comment. Disha thanked Tiger's mother for her love and compliment. Even according to viewers and Ayesha Disha and Aditya Roy Kapur looked amazing in the trailer.

Recently, the Aashique 2 actor hosted a small party at his residence in Mumbai for the team of Malang. The pictures and videos from the party created a buzz all over the internet. The movie is directed by Mohit Suri and is slated to release on February 7, 2020. Apart from Malang, Disha will be seen with Salman Khan in their next Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. It will be directed by Prabhudheva and it will hit the screens on Eid 2020. She will also appear with Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 3 as the duo will recreate Abhishek Bachchan’s song Dus Bahane.

