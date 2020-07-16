Tiger Shroff's Hilarious Stunt Video On Instagram Will Crack You Up; See Video Here

Tiger Shroff is one of those Bollywood actors who is known for his daring stunts in the action flicks. In fact, it is a known fact that he even prefers to do them himself. Recently he posted an Instagram video where he performed a stunt which seems to have his audience cracked up.

Tiger Shroff's hilarious stunt on Instagram

On Tiger Shroff's Instagram account, the actor recently posted a video of his stunt. However, rather than being in awe of it, his fans seemed to have a hearty laugh. Adding a caption to the post, Tiger Shroff wrote, "Great editing and an even better reaction 😂 @nadeemakhtarparkour88".

In the video, Tiger Shroff could be seen doing his usual backflips. The flip is shown in a slow-motion and from two angles. However, the ending is what captured people's attention. A man is lying down while Tiger lands on his stomach. But going by the caption, this seems to be an edit.

Other Tiger Shroff's stunts

Ever since his debut movie, Heropanti, Tiger Shroff is known to do his stunts by himself. His director for the movie, Sajid Khan had in fact confirmed with a daily portal that he even let the actor choreograph some of his stunts by himself. A source close to the actor had also confirmed in the interview that tiger preferred to do some even more daring stunts but the action department felt they would seem too unreal to the audience.

After Heropanti, Tiger Shroff has mostly acted in action movies like the Baaghi franchise and War. The latter had some high octane fighting and chase scenes in foreign locales and icy landscapes. For Baaghi 3, Tiger Shroff ran between 90 bombs going off. A video of this has been posted by the production on YouTube.

For Baaghi 3, director Ahmed Khan had promised to use VFX as less as possible. On a chat show, he even revealed how Tiger Shroff had performed a stunt in one hour. It required him to hold onto a rope and walk horizontally on a vehicle. The director also added that due to the nature of the stunt, blood rushed to Tiger's head and the actor had a headache for a whole day. He was also afraid of Tiger's safety since many of the cars had broken glass.

