When Tiger Shroff Horribly Miscalculated A Kick To His Co-actor's Face; Watch

Tiger Shroff is known for his action sequences and rapid action moves in Bollywood movies. It comes to him naturally because of the fact that the actor spends hours training himself for the roles. Tiger Shroff recently posted a video from one of his rehearsals, on his Instagram account. He shared that he almost miscalculated his action move and badly injured the person who was standing in front of him. Watch the entire video below:

Tiger Shroff's miscalculated kick that turned out to be horrible

Tiger Shroff shared a throwback video from the time he was shooting for his film A Flying Jatt. Along with the video, the actor shared that it was a horribly miscalculated kick by him and he ended up badly hurting Nathan Jones. He also humorously added that he was thankful that Nathan Jones was a cool person or else he would not have been able to leave that place in once piece.

Also Read: Tiger Shroff's Hilarious Stunt Video On Instagram Will Crack You Up; See Video Here

In the video, Tiger Shroff was seen wearing a pair of track pants and an orange t-shirt. And as he jumped and landed on the other hand, he ended up kicking Nathan Jones's face, hurting him badly. However, Nathan Jones gathered himself together and was seen telling the latter this was okay. The two also shook hands and burst out laughing at the end of the video.

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor & Tiger Shroff Starrer 'Dus Bahane 2.0' Song Making Video A Must-watch

Tiger Shroff and Nathan Jones worked together for the film A Flying Jatt. While Tiger Shroff worked as a lead in the film, Nathan Jones was seen as a villain in the film. Nathan Jones is an Australian actor and a retired professional wrestler, who has won several championships. The film, A Flying Jatt, followed the story of a martial arts teacher Aman, who gets superpowers and must defeat a villain named Raka. However, when Raka becomes more powerful than him, Aman must defeat him somehow. On the work front, Tiger Shroff was last seen in the film Baaghi 3, along with stars Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, and Ankita Lokhande.

Also Read: Tiger Shroff Reacts To One Of His Youngest Fans On Twitter, Says She's Won ‘hands Down’

Also Read: Tiger Shroff Takes Up Singing, Talks About His Positive Takeaway From The Lockdown Period

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.