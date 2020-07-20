Tiger Shroff Reacts To One Of His Youngest Fans On Twitter, Says She's Won ‘hands Down’

The Baaghi 3 actor Tiger Shroff is quite active on social media. While he often shares his personal life on social media, he also interacts with his fans on his Twitter and Instagram handle. Recently a Twitter user shared a video of her 18-month-old niece dancing to Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s song Jai Jai Shivshankar. The user also tagged Hrithik and Tiger in the Tweet and said that they had to face tough competition from her 18-month niece. Further, the user also mentioned that she was from Nanded, Maharashtra. The user dropped heart emojis at the end of the caption. You can check out the tweet here:

ALSO READ: Kapil Sharma Tries Fun IG Filter With Bharti Singh, Makes Tiger Shroff Laugh Out Loud

Dear @iHrithik @iTIGERSHROFF you have got a serious competition here. 😀

You must see my 18 months old niece dancing with all her heart on #jayjayshivshankar. Love from Nanded, Maharashtra ❤❤ pic.twitter.com/VsYQMXIpEd — Shraddha Shalgar (@ShShalgar) July 19, 2020

Interestingly, the Student of the Year 2 actor, Tiger Shroff replied to the Tweet by saying that the user’s niece had won ‘hands down’ and that there was no competition. While the Twitter user received 12.2k views, 758 likes, and 25 retweets, Tiger Shroff received about 1k likes and 24 Retweets. You can check out Tiger Shroff’s tweet here:

No competition she won hands down👏❤️ — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) July 20, 2020

Tiger Shroff’s reacts to an adorable fan video:

Recently, another Twitter user shared a Tweet of his 4.5-year-old nephew dancing to Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s song Jai Jai Shivshankar. The user mentioned that his nephew regarded Tiger Shroff as his best friend. Further, he also requested Tiger Shroff to have a word with his nephew. You can check out the Tweet here:

@iTIGERSHROFF my 4.5 year old nephew insists he is your best frnd but I d say sure one of your cute youngest fan. He keeps watching the interview I shot with you and believes I can make u speak to him, which I know is difficult but see this if you can . #TigerShroff pic.twitter.com/cr7TOI2NHE — Shardool Pandit (@Itskunalogy) July 11, 2020

Shroff responded to the young fans. Tiger said that he would love to shake a leg with the little boy sometime soon. The young lad’s video received about 39.1k views, 27 Retweets, and about 431 likes. On the other hand, Tiger Shroff’s reaction received about 2.8k likes and 145 Retweets. You can check out Tiger Shroff’s reaction here:

ALSO READ: Shraddha Kapoor & Tiger Shroff Starrer 'Dus Bahane 2.0' Song Making Video A Must-watch

Haha thats so sweet pls tell him i would love to shake a leg with him someday soon to this song❤️ https://t.co/KvqkO3ULTp — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) July 11, 2020

Jai Jai Shivshankar:

Jai Jai ShivShankar is one of the most vibrant songs of the film War. The composer duo Vishal and Shekhar composed the music of Jai Jai Shivshankar. Further, the lyrics were penned by Kumar. On the other hand, the song was conceptualized and choreographed by the famous Bollywood choreographers Bosco and Caesar.

ALSO READ: Tiger Shroff's Hilarious Stunt Video On Instagram Will Crack You Up; See Video Here

As per reports, almost 500 dancers were a part of this song. Further, the filmmakers allocated a ginormous budget to Jai Jai Shivshankar. Hrithik and Tiger reportedly rehearsed for three weeks to make the song a visual spectacle. This song not only made it to the top charts but its hook step was extremely popular amongst the masses as well.

ALSO READ: Tiger Shroff Takes Up Singing, Talks About His Positive Takeaway From The Lockdown Period

Promo Image Source: Tiger Shroff's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.