Krishna Shroff enjoys 'tranquil' state amid lockdown, boyfriend Eban drops sweet comment

The COVID-19 lockdown has made it tough for many to meet their loved ones. However, Krishna Shroff and beau Eban Hyams are spending rather a very productive quarantine period together.

The couple has been sharing updates of their quaratine phase during lockdown. Be it sunbathing together, working out or enjoying music, the duo have got each other’s backs during the period.

In the latest posts of the pair, Krishna once again showed her love for enjoying the sun. The daughter of Jackie Shroff termed it as ‘tranquil’ in the caption. Eban Hyams dropped a sweet comment on it, the open hands or the hug emoji to express his love for his ladylove.

Here are the posts:

On Instagram stories, Eban, who is a professional basketball player, and Krisha shared how they were making the 'best of the tough phase' by enjoying drinks on their bed.'

Here’s the post

There are reports doing the rounds that Tiger-Disha are also living with Krishna-Eban because Disha and Krishna had also posted some videos together some days ago. Fans had assumed that Tiger-Disha were living together due to the similar background in their social media posts.

