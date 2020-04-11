Krishna Shroff wows celebs with 'que sera sera post' as beau follows passion in quarantine

Tiger Shroff is considered among the fittest actors of the film industry, and his chiselled physique, apart from his dance and stunts, often make headlines for inspiring his fans. However, his sister Krishna Shroff is not too far behind in the fitness department. As she displayed her toned physique in a bikini while spending quarantine with Eban Hyams, celebrities went gaga over her.

Krishna on Friday shared pictures, one a sun-kissed selfie from her balcony, and another a mirror selfie from her room, dressed in a black bikini. Her caption, ‘Que sera, sera’ which means ‘whatever will be, will be’ can be seen as a message of positivity amid the COVID-19 scare.

Here’s the post

Celebrities were extremely impressed with her fit body, and showered praises galore. Prateik Babbar, Elli AvrRam, Karishma Sharma were among those who replied with flame emojis and words like ‘damn.’ Rohit Roy termed her as ‘truly inspiring’, while there were those who wanted to have a stomach like here.

Here are the reactions:

On her Instagram stories, Krishna shared a selfie video, soaking in the sun at the balcony, while her boyfriend Eban Hyams spent time playing basketball. For the uninitiated, Eban is a professional basketball player and has played at various Australian basketball competitions.

Earlier, the couple was seen performing a difficult exercise while sunbathing together at the balcony.

Krishna-Eban are known to display their PDA regularly, leaving their fans overwhelmed. Here are some of the moments:

Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff too has been keeping his fans engrossed by participating in the ‘Antakshari challenge’, while showcasing what he is known for, his physique, workout and also dance during the lockdown.

