Tiger Shroff's Sister Krishna Shroff Reveals Whether She Will Make A Bollywood Debut

Tiger Shroff has often been compared to his father Jackie Shroff after making his debut in Bollywood with Heropanti in 2014. While Jackie Shroff has been winning hearts of fans for decades now, his son, Tiger Shroff is carrying his legacy forward by delivering several successful box office hits. Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff is also very popular on social media. Krishna Shroff recently hinted about her plans to enter Bollywood on her social media.

There have been many speculations about Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff’s Bollywood entry. The diva has recently opened up about that and the answer is quite disappointing for her fans who wanted to see Krishna Shroff on the big screen. She is often seen sharing glimpses of her daily life on her social media to keep her followers updated about her life. She is regularly seen posting her workout pictures and videos on her social media, and this time spoke about the much-asked question - will she be entering Bollywood?

Krishna Shroff recently conducted a question-answer session with her fans on social media. She answered a lot of questions about her Instagram story. One fan asked Krishna Shroff about her plans to make an entry into Bollywood. She replied to it by saying, “Probably not Bollywood”. She posted this on her story with a beautiful picture of herself in a blue crop top. She is an inspiration to many because of her fitness and good looks. The news came as a surprise for many as her fans expected her to see on the silver screen following the footsteps of her father and brother.

See the picture here

In the question-answer session, she was asked about several other things like her tattoos, fitness, her favourite food and place, etc. She responded to them with honest answers. Krishna Shroff is also following the quarantine rules as the entire world is battling the Coronavirus pandemic.

