Disha Patani Posts Fun Video With Tiger's Sister Krishna Shroff; Later Deletes It

The coronavirus outbreak has led to a major lockdown in India. Everyone including the Bollywood celebrities has taken an off from their daily busy schedules and is staying indoors. However, celebs are making sure to keep their fans updated about what they are up to these days. Recently, Disha Patani shared a fun video with her rumoured beau’s sister Krishna Shroff and later deleted the video.

In the video shared by Disha Patani on her Instagram handle, Disha and Krishna were seen all dolled up. Disha looked extremely gorgeous wearing a hat and a pair of sunglasses and so did Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff. The video had the two grooving on a Hollywood song. After a small span of time, Disha Patani deleted the video.

In the now-deleted video, the two were seen grooving on the song, Baddest Girl in Town and started with Disha Patani and Krishna Shroff lip-syncing the songs’ lyrics. Disha Patani and Krishna Shroff ended the video by calling each other 'the Baddest Girl in Town'. She also mentioned that the video is from the time when the two were kids.

Disha Patani believes in updating her fans constantly on social media. Similar to many celebrities, she also made some videos to keep the time going. She has shared two posts, in one, she is seen doing some outdoor exercises. Her posts prove that she knows how to have fun even in quarantine.

