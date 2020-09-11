Tiger Shroff’s Much-awaited Music Video 'Unbelievable' Teaser To Be Out On Sept 12

On Monday morning, actor Tiger Shroff had taken to his official social media handle and announced delightful news for his fans. The actor announced that he was all geared up to dance and sing in his upcoming music album titled Unbelievable. Tiger had also expressed on the post that he always wanted to sing and dance to his own song, but he never really had the courage to take it forward.

Now, the actor has taken to his Instagram story to announce that the teaser for the same will be released tomorrow, which is on September 12, 2020. The official YouTube channel of the same has also started the countdown for the music video teaser to be released tomorrow.

Tiger Shroff's motion poster for Unbelievable

Talking about the Student Of The Year 2 actor's previous post, he had shared a motion poster for the track which saw him donning a white shirt along with a tie. The actor had also put on a pair of reflectors. Soothing music could be heard in the backdrop of the same. Unbelievable will be presented by Big Bang Music. Sharing the poster, the actor also wrote, 'Spent a lot of time exploring and working this lockdown and discovered something new.

Its been an ‘unbelievable’ experience, and I’m excited to share this humble effort with you soon.' His mother Ayesha Shroff also reacted to the same with several red heart emojis while his Student Of The Year 2 director, Punit Malhotra also reacted with stating 'Superb' with smiley and clap emojis. Tiger's rumored girlfriend Disha Patani also cheered for him under the post. Take a look at the post shared by the War actor along with the other's reaction to the same.

About Tiger Shroff's song, Unbelievable

The track has been penned by Avitesh and DJ Mayne. The song has been directed by Punit Malhotra. While Santha has been in charge as the director of photography in the track, Paresh has choreographed the song. The song will be releasing on September 22, 2020. Meanwhile, the actor was last seen in the movie, Baaghi 3 which also starred Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, and Ankita Lokhande in the pivotal roles.

