Tiger Shroff Shares His Therapy Activity Post 'Baaghi 3' Shoot; Check Out

Tiger Shroff shared a video today, on August 28, 2020, from the days after the shoots for his movie Baaghi 3 wrapped up. The actor took to his Instagram and shared with his fans how he treated his body to get back in the game. Read on to know more details:

Tiger Shroff's Instagram post

The actor wrote - 'Post Baaghi 3 shoot days that's how I spent most of my time😅 #recovery'. In the video, the actor is seen lying inside a Hyperbaric Chamber. Tiger Shroff plays a martial arts student in the movie, which explains that the movie included stunts and action sequences due to which the actor needed to go through rehab.

More about Baaghi 3

Baaghi 3 is the third spiritual sequel to Baaghi and Baaghi 2. The film revolves around the life of a martial arts student who is seeking revenge for the death of his master. Actors playing lead roles are Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh with Ankita Lokhande and Vijay Verma in supporting roles. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the movie was directed by Ahmad Khan and released in theatres on March 11, 2020.

Tiger Shroff on the work front

Apart from Baaghi 3, Shroff was earlier seen in War alongside Hrithik Roshan in 2019. The movie became one of the highest-grossing films of the year 2019. The story is based on the life of a secret agent, ‘Kabir’ who is questioning the nation’s security. The highly acclaimed action-packed thriller is a treat for action lovers and it received critical acclaim. Tiger Shroff is set to feature next in the movie Rambo which is directed by Sidharth Anand. The movie is an official remake of the Sylvester Stallone starrer The Rambo. The film is expected to arrive in theatres by the end of 2021.

