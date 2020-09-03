Tiger Shroff Has The Sweetest Response For A Fan Who Tests COVID Positive; See Tweet Here

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff is quite active on social media. While he often shares his personal life on social media, he also interacts with his fans on his Twitter and Instagram handles. Recently, Tiger Shroff’s fan took to Twitter to state that she had tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. While several replied to the Twitter user, the Baaghi 3 actor Tiger Shroff also sent best wishes for the fan.

In the tweet, Tiger asked his fan to take ‘some rest’ and also advised her to drink ‘haldi paani’. This melted the fan’s heart who then referred to Tiger as a ‘true gem’. Further, she also expressed gratitude towards the actor for sharing best wishes. You can check out the Tweets here:

Yes guys! I have tested Corona positive yesterday!!!! Please pray for me so that I can come round soon!🙏 I love you all!❤🙏@iTIGERSHROFF @AyeshaShroff @TeamTIGERSHROFF I love you all infinite!🙏❤😭 — Tiger's Ruba (@Tiggy_Ruba) September 2, 2020

Take care get some rest and hve haldi paani❤️ — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) September 2, 2020

This is the reason we Tigerians love you!!❤🙏😭U look after ur every Tigerian like ur dear ones!❤There’s no one like you nd there won't be anyone like you in future!😘U r a true gem!😍U are the best in true means!❤ You are my Superhero!😍

Thank You Billions For Replying!❤🙏😭 https://t.co/WNQrSYEk8f — Tiger's Ruba (@Tiggy_Ruba) September 2, 2020

Tiger Shroff’s Twitter:

Student of the Year 2 star Tiger Shroff is quite active on Twitter. Further, he also enjoys a huge fan following on the social media platform. As of date, Tiger has about 4.5 million followers on Twitter.

He often replies to his fans on Twitter. As of July, a Twitter user shared a video of her 18-month-old niece who danced to Tiger Shroff’s song, Jai Jai Shivshankar. The user said that Tiger and Hrithik would have to face tough competition from her. In response to this, Tiger Shroff said that the little girl had won ‘hands down’. You can check out the Tweets here:

Dear @iHrithik @iTIGERSHROFF you have got a serious competition here. 😀

You must see my 18 months old niece dancing with all her heart on #jayjayshivshankar. Love from Nanded, Maharashtra ❤❤ pic.twitter.com/VsYQMXIpEd — Shraddha Shalgar (@ShShalgar) July 19, 2020

No competition she won hands down👏❤️ — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) July 20, 2020

On another occasion, Tiger’s fan shared the video of his young nephew who also danced on Tiger Shroff’s Jai Jai Shivshankar. The fan also mentioned that his nephew was a huge fan of Shroff. The Twitter user further requested the actor to have a word with his nephew. In response to this Tiger Shroff said that he would love to ‘shake a leg’ with the fan’s nephew sometime soon. You can check out the Tweets here:

@iTIGERSHROFF my 4.5 year old nephew insists he is your best frnd but I d say sure one of your cute youngest fan. He keeps watching the interview I shot with you and believes I can make u speak to him, which I know is difficult but see this if you can . #TigerShroff pic.twitter.com/cr7TOI2NHE — Shardul Pandit (@shardulpandit11) July 11, 2020

Haha thats so sweet pls tell him i would love to shake a leg with him someday soon to this song❤️ https://t.co/KvqkO3ULTp — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) July 11, 2020

Tiger Shroff's movies

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff will soon star in the sequel of Heropanti, according to a report by Pinkvilla. Heropanti starred actor Kriti Sanon in the lead role. According to speculations, the sequel might star Sara Ali Khan or Katrina Kaif in the lead role.

