Tiger Shroff All Set To Dance & Sing In New Music Track 'Unbelievable', Shares Poster

On Monday morning, Tiger Shroff took to his official social media handle and announced the big news. The actor is all set to dance and sing in his upcoming music album titled Unbelievable. Tiger expressed that he always wanted to sing and dance to his own song, but he never really had the courage to take it forward.

Tiger Shroff shares Unbelievable first look

As seen in the motion poster shared by Shroff, the actor donned a white shirt along with a tie. He also put on a pair of reflectors. Soothing music could be heard in the backdrop. Unbelievable is presented by Big Bang Music. Sharing the poster, the actor wrote, "Spent a lot of time exploring and working this lockdown and discovered something new. Its been an ‘unbelievable’ experience, and I’m excited to share this humble effort with you soon."

Tiger Shroff also shared that the teaser of Unbelievable will be out soon. The Baaghi 3 actor went on to tag DGMayne, an American record producer. Soon after Tiger made the announcement, his rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani lauded his efforts. After this, Tiger's mother Ayesha Shroff dropped a series of hearts on his post. Meanwhile, fans gushed to drop fire emoticons in the comments section. While a user said, "Awesome sir", another fan called the poster "amazing".

Recently, Tiger Shroff showed off his dance moves as he posted a new video on his Instagram wall. In the clip, the actor grooved to the beats of the new global chartbuster pop hit, Dynamite, by the South Korean boy band BTS. Sharing the video, Tiger asked, "Anyone else in love with Bts' new single." Tiger danced to the tunes of the peppy song along with two other members. His post was flooded with love as not only fans but also popular faces from the industry praised his moves. Tiger's sister Krishna Shroff wrote, "Me, but only after I saw this video." Shraddha Kapoor dropped purple hearts, whereas Sikander Kher wrote, "Votta wibes.. always on".

On the work front, Tiger was last seen in Ahmed Khan's directorial, Baaghi 3. This year in February, Tiger announced that he will be seen in the upcoming movie, Heropanti 2. The movie is slated to hit the big screens on July 16, 2021.

