Ananya Panday Triggers A Slew Of Memes With Her Latest 'nepotism' Controversy

Bollywood News

Ananya Panday was recently trolled for her opinions in Rajeev Masand's show. The actor has made news several times and also has been trolled for her replies.

Written By Aditi Sharma | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday, who was last seen in the movie Pati Patni Aur Woh, was recently making news after her comments on nepotism on the show The Newcomers Roundtable 2019 with Rajeev Masand. Ananya's opinion and the epic reply she received from Siddhant Chaturvedi made her get trolled all over the internet. Here's what happened-

Comment on nepotism

Ananya Panday recently visited Rajeev Masand's show The Newcomers Roundtable 2019 along with Sidhant Chaturvedi and several other Bollywood debutants. The actor has certain views on nepotism that included her saying that she has struggled to be a part of Bollywood or her father has never visited shows like Koffee with Karan. As she was making these comments, Siddhanth had an impressive point in the ‘star kids vs outsiders’ debate. The Gully Boy star said that the difference between them was that where their dreams get fulfilled is when the struggles of the star kids start. Ananya was widely trolled for her opinion and the things she said. 

Image Courtesy: Ananya Panday Instagram

 

 

