Ananya Panday Triggers A Slew Of Memes With Her Latest 'nepotism' Controversy

Ananya Panday, who was last seen in the movie Pati Patni Aur Woh, was recently making news after her comments on nepotism on the show The Newcomers Roundtable 2019 with Rajeev Masand. Ananya's opinion and the epic reply she received from Siddhant Chaturvedi made her get trolled all over the internet. Here's what happened-

Comment on nepotism

Ananya Panday recently visited Rajeev Masand's show The Newcomers Roundtable 2019 along with Sidhant Chaturvedi and several other Bollywood debutants. The actor has certain views on nepotism that included her saying that she has struggled to be a part of Bollywood or her father has never visited shows like Koffee with Karan. As she was making these comments, Siddhanth had an impressive point in the ‘star kids vs outsiders’ debate. The Gully Boy star said that the difference between them was that where their dreams get fulfilled is when the struggles of the star kids start. Ananya was widely trolled for her opinion and the things she said.

Anaya - Jab Hamari Benz kharab ho jati thi to hame Honda city se school jana padta tha..#anayapandey pic.twitter.com/7I7QWuyNCK — Ankit Sadariya 🇮🇳 (@Er_ASP) January 5, 2020

Topper : I missed scoring 100 out of 100 by just 1 mark



Me after scoring 33 marks : pic.twitter.com/G6lMhWYxWs — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) January 3, 2020

Climbing stairs to reach Karan Johar' office when the lift is not working pic.twitter.com/dZ8H5n7lIC — Sir Yuzvendra (parody) (@SirYuzvendra) January 2, 2020

When you have to stand 5 mins in line at Starbucks.



Bandra and South Delhi girls- pic.twitter.com/9luZiqGEJa — Angoor Stark 🍇 🇮🇳 (@ladywithflaws) January 2, 2020

When you take mechanical Dept after knowing no girl will be there.#annayapandey pic.twitter.com/z9fNiREuqv — Funny Wines (@WinesFunny) January 5, 2020

Image Courtesy: Ananya Panday Instagram

