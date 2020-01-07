Ananya Panday's Pati Patni Aur Woh Vs Student Of The Year 2 Box-office Collection

Ananya Panday is one of the most popular millennials and a well-known name today. Being just two movies old, the daughter of Chunky Panday, has successfully won the hearts of the audience. Along with her acting, Ananya has also impressed the world with her great sense in fashion. Ananya Pandey made her debut in the Bollywood industry with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year 2. Later, the actor featured in Mudassar Aziz’s Pati Patni Aur Woh. Here’s the lifetime box-office collection of the two movies.

Box-Office Lifetime Collection of Ananya Panday's Pati Patni Aur Woh vs SOTY 2

Student of the Year 2 (2019)

This Punit Malhotra directorial marked Ananya Panday’s debut in Bollywood. The movie had Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria in the lead alongside Ananya Panday. SOTY 2 was also Tara Sutaria's debut film. The plot of the movie revolves around a student, who must have a face-off against his bullies and overcome hurdles, both academically and romantically, to win his college's coveted 'Student of the Year' trophy. The budget of the film is said to be around ₹65 crores. Student of the Year 2 made a lifetime box-office collection of around ₹69 crores and was marked as below average. Regardless of the film not being a blockbuster, Ananya Panday was warmly accepted by the audience into the industry.

Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019)

Pati Patni Aur Woh is a Mudassar Aziz directorial. The movie had Kartik Aryan and Bhumi Pednekar, alongside Ananya Panday, as lead roles in the movie. The plot of the movie revolves around Chintu Tyagi, who is an ordinary, middle-class man who finds himself torn between his wife and another woman. Pati Patni Aur Woh was not a very high budget movie. The movie made a lifetime box-office collection of ₹86 crores and was marked as a hit.

