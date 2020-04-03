Times Anil Kapoor And Boney Kapoor Worked Together On Movies

Anil Kapoor and Boney have been associated with a lot of films together. Boney has produced many of Anil Kapoor's films including one of his most popular films, Mr India. Take a look at some of the films that starred Anil Kapoor in the lead role which were produced by Boney Kapoor.

Anil Kapoor and Boney Kapoor's films

Loafer

Released in 1996, Loafer was directed by David Dhawan. Produced by Boney Kapoor and Surinder Kapoor, the film starred Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, and Farida Jalal. The plot of the film revolved around an unemployed man named Ravi who constantly gets into fights and is framed for the murder of a gangster. With no support from anyone, he now has to fight to prove his innocence.

Judaai

Produced by Boney Kapoor and Surinder Kapoor, Judaai hit the screens in 1997. Directed by Raj Kanwar, the film stars Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, and Urmila Matondkar in the lead roles. The plot revolves around Kajal who gets lured by wealth and asks her husband Raj, an honest engineer, to marry Janhvi, the rich daughter of his boss. However, she is totally unaware of the problems that await her.

Mr India

Mr India hit screens in 1987 and was directed by Shekhar Kapoor. Produced by Boney Kapoor, the film starred Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, and Amrish Puri in the lead roles. The popular film revolved around Arun who lives with orphaned children and is harassed by a gangster who wants to claim his house. After a kid dies, he sues one of his father inventions, an invisibility watch, to fight the gangster.

Woh 7 Din

Starring Anil Kapoor and Padmini Kolhapure, Woh 7 Din hit the screens in 1983. Directed by Bapu, the film was produced by Boney Kapoor and Surinder Kapoor. The plot revolves around Dr Anand who realises after his marriage that his wife loves someone else. Although heartbroken, he decides to reunite the two lovers at any cost and begins to search for the man.

Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai

Directed by Satish Kaushik, Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai hit the screens in 2000. Produced by Surinder Kapoor and Boney Kapoor, the film starred Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai in the lead roles. The plot revolved around Preeti who testifies against Bhavani Chaudhary for a murder. He then rapes her and Preeti is abandoned by her family. Then a kind man named Avinash offers her a place to stay.

