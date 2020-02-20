Boney Kapoor To Do More South Indian Films, Thankful To Late Wife Sridevi For 'connection'

Bollywood film producer Boney Kapoor recently spoke about his upcoming film, Valimai. He thanked his wife for the connection that he developed with 'Thala' Ajith, who will play the lead role in the film. He also spoke about his plans to venture into the South Indian film industry.

Boney Kapoor thankful to late wife

Boney Kapoor was recently seen at an award function in the south. The Bollywood film producer was asked at the event about the upcoming film Valimai and Ajith’s association with it. Boney Kapoor replied by saying that they have been receiving good reviews for the film so far as Ajith has a huge fan following down south.

He also spoke about how thankful he was to his wife Sridevi for the connection that he has with Ajith. He mentioned that his wife’s dream was to have him working in the south industry. He added that he has a close connection with the south as Sridevi started her career with the southern industry.

Boney Kapoor also said that he is going to continue doing Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam films as it was her first domain. He further mentioned that he is thankful to Ajith that his journey in the south so far has been tremendous.

Read | Janhvi Kapoor Poses With Papa Boney Kapoor For An Adorable Photoshoot

Read | Sridevi's Wedding With Boney Kapoor Was Not A Lavish Affair; Here's Why

Fans react to Ajith’s injury while shooting for Valimai

Thala of the south, Ajith, recently got injured while he was shooting for Valimai. While his injuries are not grave, as per reports, the news still had his fans worried. Have a look at what they have been saying.

THALA Suffered Minor injuries While Shooting For a Bike Stunt💔



With his bruises he continued the shoot & Only after the wrap he visited the doctor!!!#GetWellSoonTHALA ❤️#Valimai pic.twitter.com/etTnOyZzZH — Lokesh Kumaran (@Thala_Loki16) February 19, 2020

Dear ajith sir, Don't do the risky Stunts Again🙏🏻 @Suriya_offl fans are waiting for your speedy Recovery ✌🏼❤️#GetWellSoonTHALA Ajith Sir...!!! — Suriya Fans Rage ™ (@SuryaFansRage) February 19, 2020

No Pain will have impact on his STRENGH(#Valimai)..



Only actor who never seek a Stunt doubles to risk their life for the sake of him..



நீ எப்பவுமே எங்கயுமே எல்லாருக்கும் மேலதான் Chief..



Good morning THALA fans..#ThalaAjith#Thala#GetWellSoonTHALA pic.twitter.com/jPQAJ1nf7X — ஒரே தல (@karthik_tiktik) February 19, 2020

Read | Salman Khan Groomed Arjun Kapoor, But Equation With Him Has Strained Now: Boney Kapoor

Read | Shabana Azmi "coherent And Talking Normally": Boney Kapoor Gives Health Update

Image Courtesy: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.