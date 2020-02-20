The Debate
Boney Kapoor To Do More South Indian Films, Thankful To Late Wife Sridevi For 'connection'

Others

Boney Kapoor recently spoke about his plans to work in films of southern languages. Here are the details about what he had to say about his wife

Written By Sania Kader | Mumbai | Updated On:
boney kapoor

Bollywood film producer Boney Kapoor recently spoke about his upcoming film, Valimai. He thanked his wife for the connection that he developed with 'Thala' Ajith, who will play the lead role in the film. He also spoke about his plans to venture into the South Indian film industry.

Boney Kapoor thankful to late wife

Boney Kapoor was recently seen at an award function in the south. The Bollywood film producer was asked at the event about the upcoming film Valimai and Ajith’s association with it. Boney Kapoor replied by saying that they have been receiving good reviews for the film so far as Ajith has a huge fan following down south.

He also spoke about how thankful he was to his wife Sridevi for the connection that he has with Ajith. He mentioned that his wife’s dream was to have him working in the south industry. He added that he has a close connection with the south as Sridevi started her career with the southern industry.

Boney Kapoor also said that he is going to continue doing Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam films as it was her first domain. He further mentioned that he is thankful to Ajith that his journey in the south so far has been tremendous.

Fans react to Ajith’s injury while shooting for Valimai

Thala of the south, Ajith, recently got injured while he was shooting for Valimai. While his injuries are not grave, as per reports, the news still had his fans worried. Have a look at what they have been saying.

Image Courtesy: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

 

 

