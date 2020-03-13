Times 'Naagin 4' Actor Anita Hassanandani Shared Her Obsession With Selfies On Instagram

Anita Hassanandani is currently one of the most popular faces in the television industry. She is currently playing the lead role in the fourth season of drama series Naagin. Her first role was in the daily soap Kabhi Sautan Kabhi Sahelii (2001). She made her film debut with the Tamil movie Varushamellam Vasantham and her Bollywood debut was in Kucch To Hai in 2003.

She also acted in a couple of films including Krishna Cottage, Koi Aap Sa, amongst several others. However, she is known for her role as Shagun Arora in Star Plus’ daily soap Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Apart from this, she is a social media sensation and has a massive fan following. Listed below are some of her perfect selfie poses that you can take inspiration from. Check out pictures of Anita Hassanandani on Instagram.

ALSO READ: Anita Hassanandani's Outfits Are A Perfect Pick For A Party Wardrobe, See Pics

Selfie cues to take from Anita Hassanandani's photos

1. A cute selfie with hubby

2. A selfie with BFF Aditi Bhatia

ALSO READ: Anita Hassanandani Inspired Outfits That Would Be Perfect For A Date Night

3. The perfect mirror selfie on Diwali

4. A selfie which made fans fall in love for her

5. A selfie with her pet

ALSO READ: Anita Hassanandani Looks Relaxed In Her Vacation Pictures By The Pool

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.