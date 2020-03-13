The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Times 'Naagin 4' Actor Anita Hassanandani Shared Her Obsession With Selfies On Instagram

Bollywood News

Anita Hassanandani is a popular TV actor who has a major fan following on Instagram. Check out her popular selfie poses

Written By Krupa Trivedi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Anita Hassanandani

Anita Hassanandani is currently one of the most popular faces in the television industry. She is currently playing the lead role in the fourth season of drama series Naagin. Her first role was in the daily soap Kabhi Sautan Kabhi Sahelii (2001). She made her film debut with the Tamil movie Varushamellam Vasantham and her Bollywood debut was in Kucch To Hai in 2003.

She also acted in a couple of films including Krishna Cottage, Koi Aap Sa, amongst several others. However, she is known for her role as Shagun Arora in Star Plus’ daily soap Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Apart from this, she is a social media sensation and has  a massive fan following. Listed below are some of her perfect selfie poses that you can take inspiration from. Check out pictures of Anita Hassanandani on Instagram.

ALSO READ: Anita Hassanandani's Outfits Are A Perfect Pick For A Party Wardrobe, See Pics

Selfie cues to take from Anita Hassanandani's photos

1. A cute selfie with hubby

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on

2. A selfie with BFF Aditi Bhatia

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on

ALSO READ: Anita Hassanandani Inspired Outfits That Would Be Perfect For A Date Night

3. The perfect mirror selfie on Diwali

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on

4. A selfie which made fans fall in love for her

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on

5. A selfie with her pet

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on

ALSO READ: Anita Hassanandani Looks Relaxed In Her Vacation Pictures By The Pool

ALSO READ: Take Cues From Anita Hassanandani's Pictures To Pose Like A Pro; See Here

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Kamal Nath
KAMAL NATH WRITES TO MP GUV. READ
Saurav Ganguly
SOURAV GANGULY ON IPL SUSPENSION
Brasilian
BOLSANARO TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID
Coronavirus
81 COVID-19 POSITIVE CASES IN INDIA
NO "JYOTIRADITYA SCINDIA-LIKE" FIGURE IN MVA ALLIES: AJIT PAWAR
Farah
FARAH KHAN ON A 'CORONA STAYCATION'