Take Cues From Anita Hassanandani's Pictures To Pose Like A Pro; See Here

Anita Hassanandani is a well-known face in the Indian television industry and has acted in multilingual films and serials. Her first role was in the serial Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii (2001). Her film debut was with the Tamil movie Varushamellam Vasantham and her Bollywood debut was in Basu-Kumar's Kucch To Hai (2003). In that same year, she played Anjali Nanda in Kkavyanjali.

Since 2013, she was commonly known for portraying Shagun Arora in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. She also portrayed Naagin Vishakha in Naagin 3. Anita is also known for her great fashion sense, and along with being awarded for her acting skills, the actor has also received awards and much appreciation for the way she dresses up and carry herself.

Along with being a versatile actor and an overachiever, the actor is also an internet sensation today. Anita sure knows how to pose for the perfect Instagram post. Read ahead to know more:

Anita Hassanandani’s pictures show how to pose for pictures

Anita Hassanandani is seen posing elegantly in a grey colour frill saree. She has worn very less jewellery and left her wavy hair open, giving them a side partition. She has worn nude shade makeup.

Anita is seen posing stylishly in a multi-coloured sequin saree. She has worn very less jewellery and left her wavy hair open, giving them a side partition. She has worn nude shade makeup.

The Naagin actor is seen giving major poser goals in a red and golden saree. She has worn very less jewellery and left her wavy hair open, giving them a side partition. She has worn nude shade makeup.

She is seen posing perfectly in a silk blue saree. The actor has worn very less jewellery and left her wavy hair open, giving them a side partition. She has worn nude shade makeup. To complete her look, the actor paired with earrings and a ring.

Anita Hassanandani is seen posing at the beach in a light blue colour one-piece and an ochre coloure shrug with white floral design printed. She has left her wavy hair open, wearing a yellow hair-band. She has opted for the no-makeup look for the picture.

