When Bhumi Pednekar Aced Her Award Night Outfits Right; See Pictures

Bhumi Pednekar is popular for her versatility in acting and stellar performances in Bollywood. Bhumi's Instagram is the perfect place to have a look at when it comes to picking up dazzling red-carpet outfits. She is known to set fashion trends with everything she wears. From ethnic to gowns, take a look at Bhumi Pednekar's award night looks.

Filmfare 2020

Bhumi Pednekar looked stunning in the red furry gown she donned for the Filmfare Awards 2020. The reddish-orange gown was a thigh-high slit dress. For glam, she tied her hair in a puff and opted for a nude makeup.

Nickelodeon - Kids Choice Awards 2019

Here, Bhumi Pednekar turned up in a purple sleeveless gown. The pink netted gown was long and flared. For glam, Bhumi opted for shiny eye makeup.

IFFAM 2019

For her Macao visit to attend Variety’s IFFAM, Bhumi Pednekar opted for an outfit by Naeem Khan. Keeping it simple with her makeup and hair, the criss-cross neckline worked wonders for her. Check out the actor's pink sequinned dress.

Busan International Film Festival

Bhumi Pednekar was honoured with the Face of Asia award at the 24th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF). Here, she looked a true diva as she stunned in a purple metallic gown. The deep neckline gown had a chic neon design.

