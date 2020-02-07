When Bhumi Pednekar Shone As Bright As Her Ensembles, Check Out THESE Pics

Bhumi Pednekar is known for her pathbreaking roles in movies. The Saand Ki Aankh actor has delivered three back-to-back hits including Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan after she debuted in the film industry. She was last seen in the Kartik Aaryan starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh. Apart from her acting, she has been followed across the country for her fashion sense. Here is a look at instances when the actor pulled off bright coloured ensembles.

Bhumi Pednekar's style in bright coloured outfits

Bhumi Pednekar wore a ruffled gown by Aanchal Chanda and it made her look really royal. With a belt and high neck on the gown, she wore a ponytail. Her middle-parted hairdo and shimmery eyelids made her look super cute. She was wearing nude lipstick to make her dress shine even more.

In this picture, Bhumi Pednekar can be seen slaying in a denim jacket. She is wearing a yellow outfit underneath the jacket. She is wearing a pair of leather pants with a turtle-neck top. She has complemented the look with yellow stilettos. Her black pair of shades add to her outfit.

For her Macao visit to attend Variety’s IFFAM and for a press conference, Bhumi Pednekar opted for a saree by Manish Malhotra. Keeping it simple with her makeup and hair, her sequined saree worked wonders for her. Moreover, Pranita Shetty has done a great job with her styling.

In one of her events, the fashionista made many heads turn when she stepped out in a neck plunging, knee slit black and golden coloured attire. Bhumi completed her look with golden eye shadow, glossy nude lipstick and high heels. The actress shared the photo on Instagram and captioned it as "I love it when they call me Señorita!!!.

During one of the media interaction sessions, Bhumi was seen dressed in an uber-chic outfit. She was donning a short orange dress with a black belt. She teamed her outfit with a pair of funky shades and high stilettos. She dolled up her look by opting for minimal makeup and tying her hair up in a ponytail.

