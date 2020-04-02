Jacqueline Fernandez Is All Praise As Himanshi Khurana Dances To 'Genda Phool'

Badshah and Payal Dev’s chartbuster Genda Phool is currently making its way to almost everyone’s playlist. The song also stars Jacqueline Fernandez as the lead dancer in the video. Since its release, the music video has already crossed 80 million views on YouTube. Actor Jacqueline Fernandez recently shared a video of Himanshi Khurana dancing to the tunes of Genda Phool. Read on to know more:

Jacqueline Fernandez shares video of Himanshi Khurana

Jacqueline Fernandez recently took to social media to share a video of Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana dancing to the tunes of her song, Genda Phool. Khurana is seen dressed in an embellished green lehenga and she grooved to the tunes. She had earlier posted this video on her social media.

However, it has now caught the attention of actor Jacqueline Fernandez as well. She then posted the same on her social media. Jacqueline Fernandez was all praises for Himanshi Khurana in the caption and added, “Tripping on this track and been dancing all day. Loved ur dance and ur moves were so graceful in d song”.

Check out Jacqueline Fernandez’s post here:

Interestingly, Jacqueline Fernandez was also a part of Neha Kakkar’s Mere Angne Mein. The song also starred Himanshi Khurana’s rumoured beau Asim Riaz. Riaz gained immense popularity once he emerged as the runner up on the reality show, Bigg Boss 13. Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz have been one of the most talked-about couples ever since Bigg Boss 13 came to an end. Once the show came to an end, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana have also appeared in two music videos until now.

