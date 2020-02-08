Times When Shraddha Kapoor Took Offbeat Route In Fashion; See Pictures

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor impressed her fans with her breath-taking dance moves in the recently released Street Dancer 3D. Apart from her groovy moves, Shraddha has been treating her fans with some of the most offbeat fashion looks on her social media account. Her fans have always appreciated her impeccable sense of fashion and have complimented her for pulling off some of the most unconventional looks with the utmost ease. Check out some of the most unconventional fashion looks sported by the Saaho actor.

Shraddha Kapoor’s photos

Shraddha Kapoor made heads turn as she wore silver rings as a part of her makeup as she sported cat-eye eyeliner. She braided her hair in two braids and had a hint of pink in them. The unconventional makeup brought out the colour in the white coloured crop top and a similar coloured pair of pants.

The actor wore an all-black outfit and complemented the look with a pair of similar coloured heels. She wore a black coloured top which was short in the front but had a gown finish at its back. She paired the look with a pair of black coloured pants and a pair of hoop earrings.

Shraddha Kapoor was a vision to behold as she looked bold in the red smokey eye look. She wore a black and red coloured sporty dress with netted black gloves. She accessorised the look with a black coloured choker and a pair of hoop earrings. She had her hair styled in a half braid with sparkly silver thread on the braids.

The Aashiqui 2 actor made jaws drop as she sported a feathered quirky headgear. She wore a black coloured top, but the multi-coloured headgear brought the colours to the look. She looked marvellous as fans complimented her for pulling the offbeat fashion look wit utmost grace.

Shraddha Kapoor added glamour to a simple and casual look. She wore a shimmering black puffer jacket and only wore a pair of knee-high patterned boots. She raised the temperature in the picture as she completed the look with some dramatic makeup.

