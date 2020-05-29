Time When Sonakshi Sinha Was A Sight To Behold In Manish Malhotra's Designs; See Pictures

Sonakshi Sinha is considered as one of the leading actors in Bollywood. She made her Bollywood debut with Dabangg in the year 2010. Since then, the actor has not only gained praises for her movies but has also impressed fans with her sartorial choice. The actor has donned outfits by many famous labels and designers, one of them being Manish Malhotra. Take a look at times when Sonakshi Sinha wore Manish Malhotra dresses for various occasions.

ALSO READ: Sonakshi Sinha Opens Up About Her Upcoming Web Series & How OTT Is Changing Cinema

Sonakshi Sinha in dresses designed by Manish Malhotra

Sonakshi Sinha looked beautiful in an embellished saree. The actor paired her saree with a sleeveless blouse. She opted to wear an outfit by Manish Malhotra at The Walk of Mijwan show 2018. She further enhanced her look with earrings by Anmol jewellers. Sonakshi finished off her look with straight hair and simple makeup.

In the above picture, Sonakshi Sinha is looking ravishing in a sheer floral gown. Her outfit has a mixed floral combination of purple and light blue colour. The actor rounded off her look with heavy side-parted curls. With minimum jewellery and nude make-up, the actor completed her look.

ALSO READ: Nushrat Bharucha Vs Sonakshi Sinha; Who Wore The Orange Suit Piece Better?

Sonakshi Sinha wore a red sharara dress for Kalank trailer launch. The actor looked stunning in it. Her sharara featured lace outings at the bottom, The actor wore a similar red dupatta with her outfit. For her looks, she opted to have a nude make-up with red bold lips, smokey eyes, brown eyeshadow and dark mascara. Sonakshi accessorised her look with a heavy neckpiece and a ring. She rounded off her look with simple straighten hair.

The uber gorgeous Sonakshi Sinha wore this beautiful ensemble by Manish Malhotra at the wedding of Akash and Shloka Ambani. Sona was seen dazzling in this beige drape. Sona styled her Manish Malhotra designed beige saree with an embellished strappy choli. The actor wore a Kundan choker and opted to have a white mini purse. Her glam game was subtle but her hair was dramatic with big bouncy curls, which made her look ravishing.

On the work front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sonakshi Sinha will be next seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India. The film was earlier slated to release on Independence Day. But the makers of the film recently announced that there is a chance of pushing the film's release due to coronavirus lockdown.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif Or Sonakshi Sinha: Whose Chemistry With Salman Khan Impressed Audience?

ALSO READ: Sonakshi Sinha Opens Up About Her Upcoming Web Series & How OTT Is Changing Cinema

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.