Sonakshi Sinha Opens Up About Her Upcoming Web Series & How OTT Is Changing Cinema

Sonakshi Sinha is one of the most loved stars in the Hindi film industry. Since her debut in 2010's Dabbang, she has starred in movies with many superstars like Akshay Kumar, Shahid Kapoor, and Rajinikanth. In this time of lockdown, Sonakshi Sinha was seen talking to an entertainment portal. While speaking to the portal she talked about her upcoming series on Amazon Prime Video and how OTT platforms are changing the atmosphere of the Hindi film industry. Take a look at what she had to say here.

Sonakshi Sinha on her upcoming web series and OTTs

Sonakshi Sinha was seen speaking to an entertainment portal when she expressed a few things about her Amazon-produced web series. While taking to the portal, she revealed that before the lockdown started she was shooting the series. She then added that she is loving her role. She was asked more about the show, but she mentioned that it was too early to say anything about it. She said that she is happy to work with directors like Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi. She further added that she is waiting to go back for her shoot.

After this, Sonakshi Sinha was asked about her quarantine and its activities. Sonakshi mentioned that she has been watching a lot of series and movies. She even named a few like Money Heist, The Last Dance, and Tanajhi. When asked about the changes that OTT platforms have created in the world of cinema, Sonakshi said that people are scared to go out due to the pandemic and it will take time for things to get back to normal.

Sonakshi Sinha finally added that filmmakers have made a product and intend to sell it as actors, directors, and everyone involved has put in a lot of effort. All the makers of a film care about is that their product does not go in vain due to the theatres being closed. She then added that the platforms are helping them reach an audience. She pointed out that it is uncertain when people will be okay with going back to theatres and watching movies. This is why people releasing movies on OTT platforms are right.

