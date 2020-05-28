Katrina Kaif Or Sonakshi Sinha: Whose Chemistry With Salman Khan Impressed Audience?

Movies have the power to influence people on a large scale. Every year, Bollywood movies belonging to different genres release on the big screen. While some leave fans mightily impressed, the others fail to mint money at the box office.

Promising actors like Katrina Kaif and Sonakshi Sinha never fail to impress the audiences with their movies and acting prowess. Both the divas have shared screen space with versatile actor and superstar Salman Khan in a few movies. Have a look at whose chemistry was much loved by the fans and how they reviewed their movies.

Katrina Kaif & Salman Khan

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan first collaborated for David Dhawan’s romantic-comedy movie Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? The movie was a massive hit at the box office. After that, the duo was seen together in several movies like Partner, Hello, and Yuvvraaj. Later, Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan surprised the audience with their action-packed performance in 2012’s Ek Tha Tiger which went to become one of their highly acclaimed film which was much-loved by fans and critics alike.

ALSO READ| Salman Khan Wants ‘younger Generation’ To Listen To 'Bhai Bhai' Song Again & Again

After five years, the duo collaborated again for the sequel of the movie Tiger Zinda Hai which again garnered positive reviews by critics. Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan were both praised for the portrayal of their electrifying chemistry on the silver screen. The duo was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar directed drama movie Bharat which received mixed reviews from fans and critics alike.

ALSO READ| Katrina Kaif Once Said She Had The Time Of Her Life Playing THIS Role; Read Details

Sonakshi Sinha & Salman Khan

Sonakshi Sinha and Salman Khan collaborated with each other for the Dabangg film series which is one of the hit Indian film series of all the time. The franchise has so far released three hit instalments. Sonakshi Sinha has essayed the role of Rajjo, the wife of a dabangg police officer Chulbul Pandey.

The plot of the series revolves around the life of Chulbul Panday who is known for his unique ways of dealing with every issue. The film series has a good dose of action, romance and drama for the viewers. Sonakshi Sinha and Salman Khan’s sizzling chemistry was much loved by fans and critics alike.

ALSO READ| Salman Khan And His Family Lend A Helping Hand For Those In Need Amid Lockdown

ALSO READ| 'It Was Magical, She Is Meticulous': Katrina Kaif Recalls Working With Nayanthara

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.